VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
District councillors voted to approve funding for project back in 2018
She is a business development officer for the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission
A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences
UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents
Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu
The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000
The family was travelling from Southern Alberta
Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million
Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say
This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers
Vernon Sky Club hosting event with proceeds to the Emily Dahl Foundation
Owners at The Rise are in a dispute with City of Vernon over tax assessment
The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
District councillors voted to approve funding for project back in 2018
Seattle-based coffee giant says last cup of joe served is part of regular business
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Eight Kelowna-based athletes won gold medals last week
Centre for Sexuality, a sexual health not-for-profit in Calgary, is holding its first ReProm fundraising gala
Experts: Pipeline projects in Canada tend to cross more borders, Indigenous territories than in U.S.