VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.

Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.

The Associated Press

