This bear cub was placed in a customized bear crate for transfer back to Smithers after being rescued in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

A black bear cub got a second chance at life this Thanksgiving weekend.

C.O. Ron Leblanc said Williams Lake area residents called the Conservation Officer Service earlier in the week to report the young bear was alone and appeared to be in distress.

On Sunday Leblanc, with the help of the RCMP, was able to tranquilize the cub and called on Angelika Langen of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers to take on the injured cub for rehabilitation.

Leblanc brought the cub home with him Sunday night and met Langen and her son Michael who drove the eight hours to meet Leblanc at 150 Mile House Monday afternoon where the cub was transferred to Langen’s vehicle.

Langen said the cub will be the 20th bear they have received so far this year, however, they expect more as the calls for bears in need continues to rise.

Read More: Problem bear season begins in Cariboo

Leblanc said he has had to kill four bears himself this fall and pleaded for residents to remove garbage and manage their attractants to save bears.

The COS is reporting they have had an unusually high volume of bear complaints in Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and the Bella Coola Valley this year.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Just Posted

Minor injuries sustained in West Kelowna accident

An accident caused traffic delays this morning

Kelowna veteran’s association struggles with dwindling membership

Like many veteran’s associations, the aging population leaves the Kelowna Naval Veterans Association desperate for new members.

Patty and Penny unfairly targeted says Kelowna business owner

City applies sign bylaw to mannequins

Beat the Mondays: Use your travel time wisely

Gina Petrovich is Kelowna Capital News’ newest travel columnist

Rocks fall on Highway 97 near Kaleden

DriveBC has not closed the road at this time

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 9, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Letter: New fire hall should be built on old property

A Lake Country reader unimpressed with fire hall proposition

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

Letter: Kelowna candidates speak on B.C.’s planned speculation tax

Candidates were surveyed

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Kootnekoff: Are drug tests arriving soon?

— By: Susan Kootnekoff Our federal government recently approved use at the… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Most Read