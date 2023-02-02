Confronted with rising competition and slowing subscriber growth, Netflix has invested heavily in foreign-language programming to cater to an increasingly global audience spanning 222 million subscribers. Dreamstime | TNS

VIDEO: Netflix to end free password sharing

Bad news for those who share their streaming passwords: Netflix is clamping down starting in March.

The streaming giant announced last spring that it intended to figure out a way to block password sharing with different households.

Netflix previously conducted a pilot program in Latin American countries where a “sub-account” could be added for US$3 a month.

“From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders obtained by media outlets.

“But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, Netflix.”

It’s unclear how this will impact Canadians, but a US roll out for the new protocols is expected to begin in March.

IP addresses, device IDs and account activity will likely be used to detect password sharing, USA today reports. via letter to shareholders.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

video

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Justice says B.C. man who stabbed wife in back was ‘effectively asleep’, not guilty

Just Posted

Lake Country Brewing Co. opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at #4-10058 Highway 97. (@lakecountrybrewingco/Instagram)
Grab a beer at the new Lake Country Brewing

West Kelowna Warriors forwards Ben MacDonald (9) and Luke Devlin battle for a loose puck with Vernon goalie Ethan David and defenceman Anthony Cliche during the Warriors' 4-3 BCHL shootout win Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
B.C. Hockey League scores scholarship record

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Groundhog Day

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Water back on for Kelowna’s Dilworth mountain residents

Pop-up banner image