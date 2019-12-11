Octopus and bald eagle make unlikely rivals but luckily a fish farm crew working in Quatsino was there to save the day. (Screenshot photo)

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

A group of fish farmers off the coast of north Vancouver Island got an up-close view of an unusual battle this week – between a bald eagle and an octopus.

The crew, who works for Mowi Canada West, spotted the epic fight earlier this week near the Mahatta West farm in Quatsino, located roughly 35 kilometres from Port Hardy.

According to a video of the incident posted by Mowi Canada West, “an eagle had bitten off more than it could chew when it tried to catch an octopus.” The crew worked quickly to uncling the two feisty animals from each other using fishing gear. Eventually the octopus can be seen swimming away, unharmed, while the eagle recovered on a branch before flying away.

“They are used to seeing the wonders of nature around them on a regular basis, but they knew that this was a once in a lifetime experience,” Mowi Canada West said.

