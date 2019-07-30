Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A Canadian Olympian has put a hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges.
Canadian national women’s hockey team player, and two-time Olympian, Natalie Spooner was in Kelowna recently as part of the Grindstone Award Foundation’s annual charity weekend which includes a women’s hockey tournament.
Spooner was instructing young female hockey players on-ice for the Girls Rock the Rink portion of the weekend and led them in The Git Up Challenge — issued by singer Blanco Brown with his song The Git Up.
The Git Up! So much fun at the @grindstoneaward charity weekend on the ice with the girls! Some girls had lots of hockey experience and some it was their first time playing hockey. What an amazing weekend for women’s hockey! 🏒 ⭐️It’s your time to shine! ⭐️ I want to see your on ice dance moves! Tag @natspooner5 and @grindstoneaward with you busting a move! If yours is the best! I’ll attempt to copy your moves and post it! 🙈
The Grindstone Award Foundation believes every female should have the right to play sport, no matter their financial status. The charity weekend helps them raise money to provide grants to girls who without the funding would not be able to play hockey.
