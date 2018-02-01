VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

They start as puppies just like any others, but then they turn into an extra layer of combat against perpetrators – and in some cases an extra layer of protection for police officers.

B.C. RCMP relies on 89 dog teams across the province, made up of the best of the best German shepherds. In fact, only one-in-three puppies make it to graduation into the force.

But along the way, they still need a name, and that’s where the Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out.

READ MORE: Here’s how to enter this year’s puppy naming contest

RCMP Cpl. Mike Jordan said naming the dogs is the first step in what becomes years of integral bonding between a police dog and his handler.

“It’s very key, we can get ourselves in some sticky situations where we have to protect each other,” he said.

For Jordan, he and his dog, named Dave have spent hundreds of hours together in training and being apart of investigations throughout the Lower Mainland.

On a few occasions, Jordan said Dave’s even saved him.

While tracking in Hope, close to the Fraser River, a rock gave in and Jordan started to fall.

“I was going to fall about 60 feet,” he said, “when Dave dug in and got caught by a tree with his long line and I was able to pull myself up.”

Although Jordan suspects Dave may not have realized he was saving him, but instead “didn’t want to go down with me,” it was nonetheless a moment Jordan won’t forget.

“It’s that bond that matters,” he said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Controversial ‘approval’ process eyed for new Kelowna road

City council will consider alternative approval process to accelerate building South Perimeter Road

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Alberta premier ramps up pipeline battle

No electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Great Big Sea fame raises funds for CMHA

Former Great Big Sea member Séan McCann shares his story for an upcoming show with CMHA March 4

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Most Read