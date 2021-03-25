A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)

VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

A bald eagle that was rehabilitated at Vancouver Island’s North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre has been released into the wild.

Unlike previous years, the centre located in Errington near Parksville wasn’t able to invite the public to the annual release due to COVID-19 concerns.

A virtual release was held and video of the event was created.

The bald eagle that was released was from Parksville. It was unfortunately hit by a vehicle and was taken to the centre where it was nursed back to health.

The release went smoothly, witnessed by only a handful of people. The bird quickly took off upon released by one of the centre’s animal technician, eagerly flapping its wings and savouring its freedom.

READ MORE: NIWRA: See how one apple core can kill or injure an eagle

For more information, visit https://www.niwra.org/

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvillevancouverislandWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

Just Posted

Scott Chambers is a lawyer with Doak Shirreff.
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Scott Chambers

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

This historic photo is of Kelowna's Aquatic Centre and grandstands on fire, back on July 14, 1969. The photo, taken from the water, shows the firefighting efforts taken to extinguish the flames. It took forty-five firefighters, four fire trucks and more than five hours to put out the blaze. According to the Old Kelowna Facebook page, while it was never proven, the stories of the day had kids playing with matches or smoking under the grandstands as the cause of the fire.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Aquatic Centre and grandstands fire of 1969

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
‘Busy summer’ in the cards for the city: Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna said tourists may not stay in the city, however

The Kitimat RCMP responded to a cougar sighting and stopped someone doing 'doughnuts' in the past week. (Black Press Media File Photo)
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating after truck forced off Highway 33

The motorist was reporting an erratic driver to police as the suspect vehicle hit them

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission thanks the community for helping them purchase and outfit a new outreach van. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission gets a new outreach van

The brand-new vehicle will expand the organization’s reach

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

The Salmon Arm RCMP seize hundreds of grams of drugs in a raid in Sorrento on March 20, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Guns, drugs and cash seized in Shuswap police raid

Police seize hundreds of grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

Most Read