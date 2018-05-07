VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

A Vancouver man got a bit of a scare on Sunday afternoon as he slid right between a mother bear and her cubs on Whistler mountain.

“I was just skiing alone enjoying a nice sunny afternoon… I saw something on the run and thought ‘oh, there’s a bear there,’” Jamie Stein told Black Press Media Monday.

Stein had been skiing while his son was at ski camp and was on his last run of the day when he saw the bear while headed towards the Crystal Ridge Express chairlift.

He stopped, figuring he’d give the bear a chance to cross the run undisturbed and maybe get a video clip for his kids.

“But when I started to ski by, I realized it had a really tiny cub with it so I just tried to stay to one side,” said Stein.

“The bear kind of took three or four steps towards me and I thought I don’t blame it, I would too.”

But when Stein stopped downhill of the bear, he realized why it had started to charge.

“There was a second cub on the other side of the run, so I’d actually skied between the mama bear and the other cub and that’s why she’d bluff charged me.”

As a frequent Whistler hiker who’s seen plenty of black bears in the area, Stein wasn’t too too worried when the bear started moving towards him.

He was a tiny bit concerned that he might fall right in front of the hungry mama bear.

“I was just like ‘keep your skis straight, just let it rip.’”

