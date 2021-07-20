Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

‘Virgin’ sturgeon caught in Fraser River more than 11 feet long

‘Catches like this are extremely rare,’ according to folks at the Fraser River Lodge

The white sturgeon caught Saturday in the Fraser River was more than 11 feet in length, and had never been tagged before, according a fishing lodge rep in Agassiz.

“Our excellent team of guides managed to find a virgin (never before caught) 11’5” length and 56” girth white sturgeon in the Fraser River,” said Kate Wisse, media assistant at the Fraser River Lodge.

“Catches like this are extremely rare and are always exciting to be a part of,” Wisse said.

They were happy to showcase what they called “a momentous occasion” by sharing a photo of the mammoth sturgeon.

The lodge is a proud partner in the volunteer-driven sturgeon-tagging program of the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society. Each wild sturgeon is scanned, measured, tagged, and released if it had never been previously tagged.

