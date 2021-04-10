Red dresses hang in the trees outside Nelson City Hall to remind us about missing and murdered Indigenous women. The REDress Project, created by the Winnipeg Métis artist Jaime Black, also exists as an exhibit in the Touchstones gallery, running until May 29. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Vogue features B.C. red dresses in honour of missing, murdered Indigenous women

The project by artist Jamie Black was featured in the fashion magazine

The red dresses hanging in front of Nelson City Hall have caught the eye of Vogue fashion magazine.

The REDress Project by Winnipeg artist Jaime Black, which draws attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW), was installed outside city hall and at Touchstones Gallery in February.

In an April 7 article on vogue.com, writer Christian Allaire interviewed Black and Touchstones curator Arin Fay about the exhibit.

“To be featured on a platform as far-reaching as Vogue and to have the opportunity to share Jaime Black’s incredible work with such a wide audience is so rewarding,” said Touchstones executive director Astrid Heyerdahl.

The exhibit will be on display until May 29.

Red dress exhibit outside Nelson City Hall calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls

Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

