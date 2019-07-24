(pixabay)

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

If you got a 5 a.m. wake up call from an alarm you never set this morning, you can thank the #BCStorm.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Okanagan Valley yesterday.

According to Environment Canada and local residents, the storm began rolling through the Okanagan Valley around 9:30 p.m. last night.

While some chose to brave the storm from indoors, others watched the lightning show up close and personal while embracing the rattling aftermath of thunder from outdoors.

Check out a few of our favourites shots and videos.

View this post on Instagram

The clouds are angry…. #BCStorm

A post shared by Lindsay Pearce (@cheekster16) on

If you managed to get some footage or photos yourself, tag #YourKelowna, #YourVernon, #YourSalmonArm or #YourPenticton on Instagram.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

