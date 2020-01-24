(Washington State Department of Transportation/Twitter)

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

A puzzling image spotted by a Washington State webcam less than 100 kilometres from the B.C. border has at least one person considering the possibility it may be of the mysterious Bigfoot.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a handful of screenshots from a webcam near the Sherman Pass earlier this week showing a person-shaped figure in front of a tree in the snow.

“Might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!,” the tweet reads.

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, which is a one-hour drive for humans and a 14-hour walk for Bigfoot.

The Pacific North West, including Washington State and B.C., have been home to ample sasquatch sightings over the years, as well as other mysterious lake monsters such as the Ogopogo and Shuswaggi.

In 2011, the Sasquatch Summit of Bigfoot researchers was held in Harrison Hot Springs, where late journalist-turned-sasquatch-hunter John Green was the guest of honour and lauded by believers for his research on the subject.

READ MORE: Remembering John Green’s indelible footprint

So, what do you think? Sasquatch or particularly shaped shadow?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Just Posted

City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget

Rockets return home aiming to snap 6-game losing streak

Kelowns starts a three-game weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night

New faces come to Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission in Kelowna

New committee manager, five new advisory council members recently named to commission

Nearly 6,000 children living in poverty throughout the Central Okanagan: report

A BC Child Poverty Report Card states that one in six children live in poverty

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

RDOS budget videos available online

Budget must be completed by March 31

North Okanagan youth mental health services boosted by RBC

$50,000 grant gives youth greater access to services

Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Most Read