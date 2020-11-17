A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

Trumpty Dumpty promised a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great a fall

A group of Apex Mountain locals got together recently to celebrate Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Residents at Apex constructed a small mannequin with a large head modelled after the 45th U.S. president and affectionately nicknamed the creation “Trumpty Dumpty.”

After Joe Biden was officially projected to win the election (Nov. 7), the group attached the Trump mannequin to a pair skis and ceremoniously sent him down the hill.

As it turns out, Trumpty Dumpty is not that nimble. The mannequin suffered quite the fall, causing his oversized head to become detached from his body.

Check out a video of the crash below:

Joe Biden was forecasted as the winner of the U.S. presidential election Nov. 7, after days of tallying mail-in votes. Trump has so far refused to accept the election results, taking to Twitter to claim that the election was rigged against him and that he actually won.

Twitter has flagged many of the president’s tweets for misinformation.

No evidence of voter fraud has been found to have occurred in the election. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Donald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duelling bucks stop traffic on Highway 97 near Peachland

Just Posted

Olympia Greek Taverna went up in flames in the evening of Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Olympia Greek Taverna thanks community after fire

The popular dining spot went up in flames on Oct. 6, 2020

(File photo)
Kelowna woman arrested with items allegedly stolen from senior’s purse

The woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants

Airplane.
Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

Electric vehicle charging station in Saanich. July 9, 2020. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Kelowna electric vehicle charging station on hold

The City of West Kelowna wants to rework a ten-year operating agreement with BC Hydro

A man and a young boy stopped on their bikes at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street on Monday, June 29. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council approves annual Bernard Avenue closure

Pedestrians and businesses will again take over Kelowna’s main drag after a successful pilot last summer

Sparring bucks. Image: YouTube.
Duelling bucks stop traffic on Highway 97 near Peachland

An Okanagan man caught the action on video

Penticton cab company Courtesy Taxi took to social media Monday (Nov. 16) to address the sexual assault allegations involving two of their employees. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Penticton cab company responds to sexual assault allegations

Two Courtesy Cabs employees were arrested in relation to a sexual assault, both have since been fired

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

(File photo)
Romance, fraud make up key ingredients in latest Shuswap scam

Police warn residents not to send money, gift cards, cheques or Bitcoin. Believe your friends, family and the local police.

Alice Lee, left, and Gilda Koenig with the Vernon and District Family History Society raised funds and got donations to put up a pair of commemorative rock monuments for people who died in the Vernon-based B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged between 1948 and 1961. <ins>The rocks were put in a row where 41 people from the home are buried, and to stop people from driving over the graves as a shortcut through the cemetery.</ins> (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon volunteers protect graves with unique row at cemetery

Engraved rocks commemorate some who died in Vernon’s B.C. Provincial Home For Aged from 1948-1961

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins are appearing on an upcoming episode of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Pitch perfect: Entrepreneurs behind Shuswap product reveal pathway to the Dragon’s Den

Canadian Barley Tea Company’s Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins to appear on upcoming episode

Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Much of coastal British Columbia is braced for a brief but powerful windstorm while snowfall and winter storm warnings stretch from the inland north coast all the way to the northeast corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Powerful winds, high tides raise flooding concerns as storm sweeps across B.C.

The system arrives at the same time as unusually high tides

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot in shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. At this point during last year’s flu season, Canada had already recorded 711 positive cases of influenza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Flu season in Canada ‘exceptionally low’ so far, public health says

COVID-19 is proving to be worse this fall, with more than 1,400 people in hospital

Most Read