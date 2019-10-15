The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is advocating for property owners to skip the raking this fall and help native insects and pollinators hibernate. (Photo from Unsplash)

Why you may want to skip raking leaves this fall

Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) said fallen leaves are vital for native insects and pollinators

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) wants you to skip raking your leaves this fall.

The not-for-profit land conservation group is advocating for property owners to leave the fallen leaves in their yards to assist with the hibernation of native insects and pollinators and other backyard wildlife.

“Backyard animals such as toads, frogs and many pollinators once lived in forests and have adapted to hibernate under leaves,” said Dan Kraus, NCC’s senior conservation biologist in a release. “The leaves provide an insulating blanket that can help protect these animals from very cold temperatures and temperature fluctuations during the winter.”

Kraus added that skipping the chore of raking your leaves may also improve your yard’s soil, since the leaves will break down and provide a natural, enriching mulch. He noted that a thick pile of leaves can impact the growth of grass and other plants, but a light covering can improve the health of your lawn and garden.

“While it’s great for cities to provide collection programs to compost leaves, the most energy-efficient solution is to allow nature to do its thing and for the leaves to naturally break down in your yard,” said Kraus.

The NCC states that by cleaning up your yard entirely in the fall and winter, removing dead branches and plant stalks, you may be “removing important wintering habitats for native wildlife in our communities.”

“Migratory and resident birds can also benefit from your garden during the winter. Fruits and seeds left on flowers and shrubs are a crucial food source that sustains many songbirds during the winter, including goldfinches, jays and chickadees,” said Kraus. “Providing winter habitats for our native birds and insects is just as important as providing food and shelter during the spring and summer.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Did movie trailers always air before the film?

Just Posted

All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

Students and residents will have a chance to meet with the MP hopefuls on Friday

Accelerate Okanagan announces new CEO

The Accelerate Okanagan board was unanimous in appointing Brea Lake to the leadership role

West Kelowna restaurant adds Canadian top 50 accolade to their menu

Quail’s Gate Estate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant was named a top restaurant for a date in 2019

Kelowna enhances cycling network with protected bike lane on Sutherland Avenue

The protected bike lane adds to the city’s growing network of cycling infrastructure

Missing Kelowna man found dead after week search

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Enderby RMT reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Extra week added to Sagmoen trial

Pre-trial conference Tuesday sees trial proper date pushed back to Dec. 2

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Why you may want to skip raking leaves this fall

Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) said fallen leaves are vital for native insects and pollinators

Most Read