Wind whips up water on Okanagan Lake. (Janis Brown / Facebook)

Wind whips up water on Okanagan Lake. (Janis Brown / Facebook)

Wind whips up wild waves on Okanagan Lake near Peachland

Residents are reporting power outages and damage to yards

Wind gusting up to 50 km/hr is causing tiny water tornados on Okanagan Lake in Peachland.

Residents are reporting water spouting up into the air near Antler’s Beach. Others are reporting damage to fences and lawn furniture due to high winds.

In Summerland, more than 600 BC Hydro customers are in the dark due to a power outage caused by strong winds knocking down power lines.

Further to the south, residents on Apex Mountain are also without power after a storm blew down trees onto power lines.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Okanaganpower outagesWindstorm

Previous story
New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail
Next story
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints

Just Posted

Shawn Lamouroux of Vernon is facing seven counts of robbery stemming from crimes up and down the Okanagan in October and November 2021. (Contributed)
Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

Princeton town crews are working Dec. 1 to reinforce the Similkameen River dike. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton races against time as rivers rise quicker than predicted

Nearly 16 years after first coming up with the idea, Isaiah Fransen finally got around to finishing and publishing his first book this year. (Contributed)
Kelowna man publishes first book, 16 years after writing it

Wind whips up water on Okanagan Lake. (Janis Brown / Facebook)
Wind whips up wild waves on Okanagan Lake near Peachland