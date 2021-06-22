Yoga gone to the goats at North Okanagan ranch

Yoga with Goats instructor Samantha Richardson gets some attention from one of the goats while stretching on her mat June 15 at O’Keefe Ranch. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Yoga with Goats instructor Samantha Richardson gets some attention from one of the goats while stretching on her mat June 15 at O’Keefe Ranch. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith uses a goat for balance while practicing the tree pose at O’Keefe Ranch during Yoga with Goats June 16. (Yana Crane Photography)Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith uses a goat for balance while practicing the tree pose at O’Keefe Ranch during Yoga with Goats June 16. (Yana Crane Photography)
Seven-year-ol Ariana Price pays more attention to the goats than her mat during Yoga with Goats at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Seven-year-ol Ariana Price pays more attention to the goats than her mat during Yoga with Goats at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
A goat practices shavasana, taking a rest after a Yoga with Goats class, on a participants mat. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)A goat practices shavasana, taking a rest after a Yoga with Goats class, on a participants mat. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
A goat licks Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith’s leg at O’Keefe Ranch during Yoga with Goats June 16. (Yana Crane Photography)A goat licks Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith’s leg at O’Keefe Ranch during Yoga with Goats June 16. (Yana Crane Photography)

It’s really hard to hold a tree pose with something rubbing up against you. Or take a shavasana with the sounds of farm animals in the background.

But it’s also pretty fun.

That’s the beauty behind one of O’Keefe Ranch’s most popular events. Yoga with Goats offers a unique experience of finding some peace and getting some stretches in, while penned in with goats.

“It’s really random,” instructor Samantha Richardson said.

She is used to the goats laying on her mat, trying to chew her bracelets and necklace and even licking her feet.

They also love the attention that many of the yogis give when they are more interested in the animals than the yoga.

“They crawled on someone’s back when they were doing child pose,” Richardson laughed. “I’m just glad they don’t headbutt anybody.”

Richardson has been teaching the yoga practice for three years at the ranch, and continues to do so every other Wednesday and Saturday morning until Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

The one-hour sessions are outdoors in the company of the goats, each with their own personality. Whether they are looking for some extra scratches, making you laugh or taking a nap on your mat, they are full of surprises.

To book a spot at the next session June 30 or any future dates, visit ticketseller.ca.

