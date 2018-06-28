You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

The drive will take your breath away. But the view? The view will leave you speechless.

And it’s not just the first time you see the homes at Lakestone unfolding on the bluff about the bright blue waters, in B.C.’s impossibly sunny Okanagan Lake Country.

But as you walk through the front doors of this brand-new 2,100-square-foot home, into the gorgeous kitchen and stare out across the wood and wicker-decorated living room, you’ll fall in love. Because you’ll realize – this view could be your view every single day.

“It is just breathtaking. You’ll never get sick of this view,” says Karen Khunkhun, spokesperson for the Hometown Heroes Lottery. “The house is so gorgeous… I would not change anything about this home. It is just perfect.

“I’m from Vancouver but I see why people come here and retire here. I love the people here… everyone’s so friendly and welcoming. And it’s just that lake. You just can’t get enough of that beautiful lake.”

The Lake Country home – built by Candle Custom Homes – comes in a $2.2 million Grand Prize package, and is one of seven choices for this year’s biggest winner. There are also packages with homes in South Surrey (one in Crescent Heights, one in Ocean Park), Vancouver Island (at Sooke Point), Penticton (Skaha Hills), and Vancouver (near False Creek, across the street from Science World), with the largest package worth a whopping $2.6 million.

Or, there’s the $2.1 million tax-free cash option – enough to make someone a multi-millionaire!

Tickets start at three for $75 – plus you can buy tickets for B.C.’s biggest 50/50 jackpot – and can be ordered online at HeroesLottery.com. All proceeds support VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Every ticket changes a life. It’s a win-win – you’re playing to win your dream home and more, and you’re playing for a great cause.

“It is such an amazing, amazing cause,” says Khunkhun. “Whenever I’ve seen this campaign go, I’ve just been so inspired about how much money (the lotteries) raise, and what it’s done for the community.

“It warms my heart and I’m just so proud to be a part of it,” she says. “The prizes would be amazing, but you know you’re helping out a great cause, as well.

“It’s something that you need to do.”

Know Your Limit, Play Within It 19+

 

