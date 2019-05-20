Noah Dalla Lana poses with his award-winning 13-pound pike. Submitted photo

Young B.C. angler wins top award for catching fish two-thirds his own height

Nine-year-old Noah Dalla Lana was honoured at this year’s BC Wildlife Federation Gala

Nine-year-old Grand Forks resident Noah Dalla Lana reeled in top prize in the Youth Fishing Award at the BC Wildlife Federation last week in Fort St. John.

The young angler also won another award for catching a 13-pound, one-ounce pike.

Dalla Lana said that he first thought the prize fish’s bite was just a rock snag.

“I moved to the edge of the beach where the rocks began and cast my rod out,” Dalla Lana told the BC Wildlife Federation, “[I] let it sink and started reeling,” and that’s when his line snapped taut.

He thought that his favourite spinner lure had caught on the rocks where he was casting.

“As I called my dad to come help get the line unsnagged, [it] started to peel off my reel.”

Dalla Lana said he spent the next 10 minutes “fighting [the] biggest freshwater fish of my life.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up

Just Posted

Only steps away: Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna

The walk to cures for Crohn’s disease and colitis comes June 2

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Five youth-led “positive change” projects in South Okanagan receive $9,500

Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth and United Way’s GenNext give money to projects

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

North Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

North Okanagan crash claims a father

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Most Read