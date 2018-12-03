Puppies surprise young skiiers at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Watch as Bernese Mountain puppies have their first interaction with snow and surprise 5-year-olds

A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

It’s the perfect pairing of powder and puppies.

SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised kids on their first day of the Rippers Ski School program with eight-week-old Bernese Mountain puppies.

Not only were these puppies introduced to snow for the first time, they also surprised the group of five-year-old up-and-coming shredders on their first day of the SnowSports program.

“Many smiles appeared on children’s faces as they interacted with the playful pups in the snow,” said Ian Jenkins, director of marketing and sales for the Resort.

Soon after, a group of Bernese Mountain Dogs from the surrounding area of the Okanagan surprised SilverStar’s village. Local skiers and snowboarders greeted the four-legged-friends with excitement and proved to be a crowd favourite.

The event was recorded and posted on SilverStar’s social media and within a couple of hours garnered over 12,000 views with hundreds of comments and shares. As of 6:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, the video has been viewed 41,000 times, received 935 reactions, 706 comments and 495 shares. The video was posted to the resort’s Facebook page Sunday, Dec. 2.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is dog-friendly and they offer an optional pet pass where 100 per cent of proceeds go to the SPCA. Guests are reminded to have their pups leashed at all times while they enjoy being out on the mountain.

SilverStar’s Rippers Program was awarded Best for Beginners by Holidays With Kids in 2018 and aims to build their skills on the snow and review their progression with each parent throughout the season.

