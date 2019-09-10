Your morning start: Okanagan is getting EBus

It’s time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for a mostly rainy week.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Kelowna:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Alberta-based Ebus expects to begin daily bus trips in October connecting the Shuswap to Kamloops, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

Just Posted

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

Extension granted for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant now has until March 2022 to complete construction

Kelowna family foundation help stock food bank shelves

The Gardiner Family Foundation donated $20,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi in the Shuswap

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

