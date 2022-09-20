Nissan Orders Recall for Pickup Trucks Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan has ordered a recall of over 200,000 pickup trucks, citing a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

203,223 Nissan Frontiers and Titans built between 2020 and 2023 are included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the trucks have an issue with the transmission parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, not engaging when park is engaged.

Owners have been advised to use the parking brake every time they park. On November 1st, Nissan said that owners can expect to receive letters regarding the recall. Impacted owners can also contact Nissan’s customer service line at , 1-800-867-7669.

In June, Nissan ordered another voluntary recall campaign for certain pickup trucks. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl.

In 2019, another recall affected 1.23 million SUVs and sedans to fix an issue with backup cameras in the vehicles.That issue was resolved with a simple software upgrade, which was carried out for free at Nissan dealerships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Auto BrandsAutomotive

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents

Just Posted

Lise Maurier (left) and friend were applauded for their bravery after rappelling down the side of the 18-storey Landmark office building in Kelowna in support of Easter Seals on Sept. 20, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

Tasha Da Silva is running for a seat on West Kelowna council. (Photo/Tasha Da Silva)
West Kelowna Votes 2022: Tasha Da Silva

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)
Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II