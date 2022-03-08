New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

Richter and KLO. (Google Maps)
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car in Kelowna

Kaela Brouwer caught a 21.75 inch rainbow trout in Shuswap Lake during Team Brewed in Canada’s 1st Annual Fishing Derby in April 2021. (Photo contributed)
Fishing, fundraising and fun coming up on Shuswap and Okanagan lakes this spring

Iron Energy Gym is closed after defying public health orders (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
Judges rules West Kelowna anti-restriction gym to stay closed for up to 6 months

The Elizabeth Fry Society has recently partnered with Interior Savings to design a safe space (Elizabeth Fry Society)
New safe space for Central Okanagan victims of abuse