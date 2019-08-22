Young dancers and acrobats pose as iconic Alice in Wonderland characters. (submitted)

Down the Rabbit Hole in Kelowna

Down The Rabbit Hole, is a story based on Alice in Wonderland told through dance and acrobatics.

It’s likely you’ve read the classic tale of Alice in Wonderland or seen it on a big screen, but have you witnessed the iconic story live through a dance and acrobatic showcase?

Down a Rabbit Hole is a new performance put on by the directors of Level Up Entertainment in hopes of bringing the competitive dance community together.

“Our goal is to combine dance and circus by putting on a full show, telling a story all through movement,” said owner of Level Up Entertainment, Michelle Koricina.

This production features the Okanagan’s best dancers and acrobats performing pieces choreographed by wildly talented individuals located in Kelowna and all the way in Los Angeles.

Down the Rabbit Hole opens at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Friday night at 7 p.m..

The shows run at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and the final performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information check out Level Up Entertainment.

