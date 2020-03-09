(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Do you know how Kelowna got its name?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 9.

Good morning, it’s the worst day of the week and the clocks are now ahead, which certainly doesn’t help.

Fun Fact of the day:

Kelowna is the Okanagan First Nation word for “grizzly bear.”

According to tourismkelowna.com, Legend says a group of Okanagan First Nation once stumbled across a fur-clad, whiskered settler emerging from his underground home. The hunters saw him as a “Kim-ach-Touch” or brown bear. The story quickly passed through the community and in 1892 town planners looking for a name for the settlement decided on “Kelowna”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Kelowna Owls will once again play for the B.C. provincial championships.

After a second-place finish last year, KSS will play a familiar foe in the 2020 AAAA finals Saturday night after rolling through their semifinal competition, the Handsworth Royals, in an 84-54 victory.

Video of the day:

McJesus is back!

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Just Posted

Five Okanagan crafted beers you have to try before you die

A look at five interesting and distinctly different adult beverages

Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails sculpture vandalized with spray-painted crosses

The Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating the incident

Shed on fire along Highway 33 in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to the blaze at about 2 p.m. Sunday

Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

Armstrong Shamrocks return with Shuswap connection; Kelowna Kodiaks join TOJLL as expansion team

End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

Festival organizers officially announced it will cease to exist

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Day trip turns dark for snowmobilers in North Okanagan

Couple went out “for a few hours” and almost got stuck spending the night out in the dark

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

Most Read