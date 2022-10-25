A woman walks past a Halloween shop in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a shock campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch their sexy nurse costumes for real uniforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

Campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed, present realistic image

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

RELATED: Best last minute & affordable Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?

Halloweennursesexual harassment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

Bas Leenders/Flickr
Project Literacy partnering with Kelowna winery for fundraiser

Hooligans has not been able to serve alcohol since opening. (Facebook)
Kelowna ‘Hooligans’ resturant denied liquor license due to alleged gang ties

Downed lines led to a vehicle crash on Westside Road early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Power lines pulled down, causing crash on Westside Road

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa with a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. (Photo/BC Sports Hall of Fame)
Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa headed to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Pop-up banner image