Radio host celebrates 100 days of cars not driving into Kelowna businesses

Brad Karp was getting restless.

It had been more than 100 days since the last time a car rammed through the glass of a Kelowna business, and the local K96.3 morning host was itching for a good Tweet.

It's been 101 days since the last time someone crashed their vehicle into a storefront in #Kelowna. Normally a bi-weekly occurrence. To celebrate, today, I "Stunt Devil Dare Man Brad Karp" will drive a 2000 Chrysler 300 through a pane of glass. Thoughts & prayers appreciated. pic.twitter.com/L6g5CIgaOB — Brad Karp (@BradleyKarp) March 1, 2021

A longtime follower of Kelowna’s vehicle-into-building scene, Karp claims these three-plus months are an anomaly — one he evidently believed was in need of correction.

Karp took control of the situation and put himself — and an old Chrysler — through a couple of panes of glass at West Kelowna’s Apple Valley Auto Recycling. K93.6 posted the video evidence to Twitter Tuesday morning.

Karp truly sums it up best himself: “We have car; we have glass. We have Karp; he go crash.”

