Pearson Road Elementary principal Rob Zoppi address how the Central Okanagan Family Hub can continue helping families with an “a lot for a little” mentality. Photo: Justin Schneider/Central Okanagan Public Schools

Saving the Central Okanagan Family Hub with “a lot for a little”

The Hub lost funding earlier this year, and looks to keep the doors open to help Okanagan families

The Central Okanagan Family Hub is trying to keep their doors open.

The Hub is a one-stop shop for Okanagan families to access free family services, community support, friendly advice as well as a connection space for families and children.

The “A Lot for a Little” campaign is a five-week fundraiser to allow the Hub to remain operation put on by KCR Community Resources in an effort to raise $100,000.

Community leaders voiced their support for the Hub at the campaign launch last week. School board vice chair Rolli Cacchioni, MLA Norm Letnick, KCR board chair David Brown and community supporters and businesses were at the Hub to help the family resource centre remain open.

“We want to make a push to keep it open because we see the value of community,” said Brown. “When we’re talking about ‘a lot for a little,’ it gives (families) an opportunity to sit down with somebody and talk about talk about the current needs are.”

Brown said that having all theses services and help under one roof allows the Hub to be most effective and to make the most out of the little budgets that they have had.

The Hub has had a good start towards the $100,000 goal, with funding already coming in from the Richard Stewart Family Foundation, and the Pearson Road Elementary PAC.

Students from the Okanagan have also shown support with a donation from the Rutland Elementary School Social Justice Club and the District Student Council organizing a charity dodgeball tournament.

“We’re turning to the community because it’s such a community driven program,” said Zoppi. “It’s amazing when we see children giving back to the community, and other students. Even though the Hub is located in Rutland, we get families from as far as Lake Country and the Westside coming in.”

“It’s great when young leaders see the importance of giving back, we know we’re in good hands.”

After three years of funding from the United Way, the Hub lost their funding. But the support to continue helping the already 12,862 visitors is still in need of financial aid.

Visit kcr.ca for information on donations, or contact dorothee@kcr.ca.

Most Read