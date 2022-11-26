This Week in the OK: Hitching a ride and dealing with insurance

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

‘It’s ludicrous’: Salmon Arm man resists new rules for private vehicle sales in B.C.

Chris Lethbridge is taking a stand against ICBC and the B.C. government after being told he owes sales tax based on an $11,000 estimate for a used truck that cost him $2,100.

The Salmon Arm man said he purchased the truck, a 2008 Dodge with about 300,000 kilometres on it, in a private sale in October.

“We did the deal in the insurance office and as soon as I made the deal, they said that truck is worth $11,000, you owe taxes on $11,000…,” said Lethbridge.

“I’m not paying about $1,300 in taxes on a vehicle I paid $2,100 for. It’s ludicrous.”

‘Gotta just get out’: Revelstoke resident shares scary rental experience

Janine Arellano’s toxic experience as a tenant in a local rental unit made her feel scared and angry and it permanently changed her approach to renting.

Renting in Revelstoke is limited and expensive, which makes it competitive. A brief scan of the Revy Rentals Facebook page reveals that more people are looking for places to rent in Revelstoke than there are places to rent. Housing isn’t a new problem in the city. In fact, it was the biggest topic raised during the recent municipal election, and the previous city council spent a significant portion of their time outlining how to combat the housing crisis in Revelstoke through the Housing Action Plan.

The rental landscape can put renters in a precarious position. With the winter season around the corner and more renters inbound, Arellano decided to share her story so that others can learn and empower themselves to avoid the same hurt.

Widow of Penticton man reacts to $2K fine levied against driver who killed her husband

A $2,000 fine for driving a vehicle into oncoming traffic and killing a much-loved Penticton husband, father and grandfather is a sign of a flawed legal system, said Steve Dahnert’s widow.

Carlie Dudych, 21, was sentenced in Kelowna Provincial Court last week (Nov. 14) to a fine of $2,000 for crossing the double solid line on Highway 33 into oncoming traffic, hitting Dahnert’s motorcycle he was driving on Thanksgiving Day 2020. Dahnert died later in hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to Steve’s wife Tracy Dahnert, Dudych showed no emotion in the courtroom, even through listening to very emotional Victim Impact Statements and with many crying in the courtroom.

Man hanging from transport truck falls on Vernon highway

A dangerous display of hitchhiking was caught on video in Vernon and shared to social media Monday.

In the video, posted to the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page by Nathan McAllister, a man wearing black can be seen hanging from the back of a large transport truck on Highway 97 in Vernon, beside the DND grounds.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaPentictonRevelstokeVernon