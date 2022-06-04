This Week in the OK: Saving lives and the environment

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life

The last thing that Murray Forbes remembers on what was almost a fateful day is stepping out of his car on the UBC Okanagan campus.

He woke up days later in hospital with a new pacemaker and several broken ribs, yet alive.

Forbes is not your typical student – the 77-year-old had always had a hankering to go back to school and earn an engineering degree, so he did it.

Low-carbon adventure: David Suzuki journeys across Canada in electric vehicle

Although it was just a pit stop on a cross-Canada trip, as David Suzuki walked through Grizzly Plaza on a clear spring evening, he said Revelstoke held a special place in his heart.

Suzuki, his wife Tara Cullis and a film crew are on a low-carbon adventure from Vancouver to Toronto, stopping in communities along the way to recharge, explore Canada’s history and find out what more is needed to make this nation a carbon-neutral country.

Lake Country man one of 1st in Canada to be approved for COVID vaccine injury compensation

Ross Wightman may be the first person in Canada to receive compensation for a COVID-19 vaccine injury.

The Lake Country man said life came to a halt for him shortly after receiving his first and only dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 30, 2021.

A year later on May 27, he received confirmation of compensation, stating it took 11 months from first starting the paperwork to finally getting approved.

World’s biggest adventure race starts in Kelowna and ends in Penticton

A world-famous adventure race that takes at least five days to complete is coming back to the Okanagan Valley, with the action set to start in Kelowna and end in Penticton.

The non-stop 500-kilometre course covering Central and South Okanagan will host 18 teams from as close as Vancouver to as far away as Brazil starting on June 5 for Expedition Canada 2022, an event sanctioned by the Adventure Racing World Series.

