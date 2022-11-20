B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: B.C.’s new premier hits ‘ground running’

Eby promises $100 credit, action on housing and safety

David Eby, B.C.’s new premier, says he wants to hit the ground running.

Eby’s swearing in ceremony included announcements about a $100 cost-of-living credit on electricity bills and promises of public safety and housing initiatives.

Eby also paid tribute to his predecessor, John Horgan.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBritish Columbia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This Week in the OK: Off-duty heroics and stranded pets

Just Posted

The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (bottom, right) meet the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL’s Grey Cup championship for the first time since 1950 today, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Pacific in Regina. (Black Press)
Bombers favoured by six on Grey Cup Sunday

Ski hills, including Apex Ski Resort near Penticton, are preparing for the coming downhill ski season. (Contributed)
QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

Kelowna native Jesse Briggs is looking to help Winnipeg win their third straight Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Photo - @WPG_BlueBombers/Twitter)
109th Grey Cup to feature Kelowna flare, looking for third straight title

The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Lake Country Native Association hosts annual winter pow wow for first time since 2019