Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

VIDEO: Indigenous people share mixed reactions to Pope’s messages of reconciliation

Pope Francis held mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Tuesday

Indigenous people at Pope Francis’ mass Tuesday (July 26) had mixed reactions to his apology and messaging during the religious ceremony at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The Pope is in Canada for six days until Friday apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Just Posted

(Photo - @okanagandreamrally/Instagram)
Dream Rally races through Okanagan after two-year pit stop

Protesters, including First Nations groups, gathered outside the Kelowna Court House during the sentencing of fraudulent social worker Robert Riley Saunders (Jacqueline Gelineau)
5 years prison time ‘not enough’ for fraudulent social worker: First Nations leaders

Fire at 5439 Clements Crescent in Peachland. (Bosley's Pet Store/Submitted)
Fire spreads from power pole in Peachland

Photo supplied
Adaptive Amazing Race coming to Kelowna, Vernon