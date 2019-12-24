VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

HOLIDAY DISPLAY This colourful display on Beavis Place was just one of many noteworthy displays of festive cheer in Summerland. Many homes around the community are decorated with unique displays for the holiday season. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Recently, the Summerland Review asked readers what they thought were the best holiday lights and displays in the community.

From the suggestions we received, and after looking around in the community, here are a few of the colourful residential displays we noticed.

Some of the most decorations included portions of Cartwright Avenue, Taylor Place, Prairie Valley Road near Giant’s Head School, the corner of Victoria Road North and Quinpool Road, Peach Orchard Road near Lakeshore Drive, Solly Road near Latimer Avenue, the homes near the large roundabout at Victoria Road South and Prairie Valley Road, Beavis Place, Dunham Crescent and Palmer Place.

However, these locations and the displays in this video should not be considered a definitive listing. Plenty of homes throughout the community have colourful displays in place.

If you think another location is noteworthy, feel free to add your comments.

