The David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital is set to open to the public on April 29. The hospital allowed residents to tour the new hospital on April 13 as part of an open house. Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western

Video: Virtual tour of the David E. Kampe tower

The Penticton Regional Hospital hosted an open house in the new tower on April 13

Take a virtual tour of new the David E. Kampe tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital, opening officially for patients on April 29.

READ MORE: Penticton hospital tower cost $312.5 million

The hospital and staff hosted an open house on April 13 for residents to tour the first, second and sixth floors. Attendees were able to get a look inside an operating room, some of the private patient rooms, and other common areas of the new tower.

The expansion project for the hospital began in 2016 and ultimately cost $312.4 million. Funds were provided by the province, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, Interor Health, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and various c0mmunity donors.

