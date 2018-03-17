Credit: Pixabay

Poll: Potholes in Lake Country

What is the worst ward for potholes in the district?

What do you think about the potholes in Lake Country?

Is there a worse section? Or are the roads all relatively even? Let us know.


Previous story
Do you think Central Okanagan schools are safe?

Just Posted

It’s beetle season in Lake Country

Boxelder beetles are coming out from the warmth of the tree roots

Accident reported at Hwy 97C exit

Police was searching a nearby field but left after 30 minutes

UBCO civil engineer touts cohousing option

Gord Lovegrove says cohousing is sustainable social and economic lifestyle

Get rid of the kids for spring break

Check out the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Kelowna Art Gallery

Truck destroyed by fire in West Kelowna

A fire destroyed a truck at Wheel’s Truck Parts Friday

Kelowna alleged car thief caught on camera

A video caught an alleged thief trying to break into a vehicle on Kirschner Mountain

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Rockets down Giants in first of home-and-home set

Kelowna wins 5-2 in second last game of the WHL’s regular season

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Most Read

  • Poll: Potholes in Lake Country

    What is the worst ward for potholes in the district?