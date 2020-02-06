WEB POLL: How do you feel about the proposed 33-storey hotel along Kelowna’s waterfront?

A rendering of the hotel from the Kelowna lakefront. (Contributed)

A developer proposing to build a towering hotel along Kelowna’s waterfront has been given a second chance by city council.

Edmonton-based developer WestCorp initially had its plans for a 33-storey hotel along Water Street and Queensway approved on Feb. 20, 2018.

Nearing the two-year mark and expiration of the development permit, the proposal made its way back to city council on Tuesday evening, where council granted another permit.

Despite having held the first permit for nearly two years, development on the project is still in the early stages. The province’s controversial speculation tax, on property owned by out-of-province residents and B.C. residents who own more than one home that is not rented out long-term, is believed to have played a part in slowing plans for the hotel project.

The hotel brand partner and name of the hotel will be announced on March 25 and the up-to 65 residential units (dependent on market demand) will go on sale in the coming months.

