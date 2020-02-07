WEB POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Kelowna?

There sure are a lot of options…

Getting around in Kelowna can be a little irksome sometimes.

And as we get deeper into the winter months, traffic and collisions continue to increase on Kelowna roadways.

Several intersections along Harvey Avenue and Benvoulin Road have long been considered some of the city’s worst.

Which intersection frustrates you the most? Share your opinion in the poll below.



What is the most frustrating intersection in Kelowna?

