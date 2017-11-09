Accident knocks out power to Scotty Creek

Fortis BC is experiencing an outage on their system in the Scotty Creek area of Kelowna that’s impacting about 600 customers.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident at about 12:18 p.m. today, which damaged the crossbar and insulators.

“We regret any inconvenience and will restore power as quickly as possible. We have six crew members working on repairs and expect to have service restored by 2 p.m,” said FortisBC in a news release.

Given the slippery road conditions, this is a good reminder for people stay safe in the event they come into contact with a power pole.

According to FortisBC, if you’re involved in an accident where poles or wires are involved, it’s important to remain calm, stay in your vehicle and wait until help arrives. Call 911 and wait until FortisBC can turn off and isolate the power. Make sure to stay at least 30 feet away from a downed power line or the length of a school bus.

