Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Heavy snow making roads treacherous

Kelowna - Roads are slippery and the public works manager warns against driving

If you don’t have to drive, don’t do it.

According to the City of Kelowna’s public works manager Darryl Astofooroff, “it’s slippery out there,” and is warning against driving today.

Around 20 trucks have been maintaining the roads since 4 a.m. this morning he said, along with 20 other smaller vehicles and pieces of equipment. But it’s the type of snow that is making driving hazardous.

“Right now, it’s not looking so good,” he said. The city is trying to keep up with the snowfall by spraying gravel on the roads.

Numerous accidents have also been reported this morning of vehicles in ditches including a school bus in West Kelowna.

