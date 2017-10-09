Andrew Wilkinson to visit Okanagan

The leadership candidate for the BC Liberal Party makes stops in Kelowna and Vernon.

Andrew Wilkinson, the leadership candidate for the BC Liberal Party will be coming to the Okanagan on Wednesday.

Making stops in Vernon and Kelowna, Wilkinson will be meeting with local media and residents.

The Vancouver-Quilchena MLA announced his bid to succeed Christy Clark back in September.

In the Clark government, Wilkinson was advanced education minister, serving briefly as Attorney General before the NDP and Green MLAs defeated the B.C. Liberals on their throne speech and formed a minority government this summer.

Wilkinson’s visit coincides with another leadership candidate Dianne Watts the former mayor of Surrey.

