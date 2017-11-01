Kelowna city manager Ron Mattiussi, Bob Warner of the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Tara Hirsekorn of Water’s Edge Engineering review a map of the no wake/low wake areas of Okanagan Lake during the flooding that hit the Central Okanagan in the spring.—Image credit: Alistair Waters/CapitalNews

Flood recovery cost Kelowna close to $10 million says city hall

The city plans to ask the province to reimburse 80 per cent the recovery cost

The bill for recovery work associated with this spring’s flooding in the City of Kelowna is between $9 and $10 million.

And that’s on top of the $2.2 million the city spent to deal with the flooding as it was happening and is now asking the province to reimburse. And there could be additional applications for event reimbursements as well.

City finance division director Genelle Davidson said under provincial emergency management rules, the city can seek 100 per cent reimbursement for the cost of dealing with the floods as they were happening, and 80 per cent of the cost of recovering from them afterwards.

No application for money from Victoria has been made yet for recovery costs, but the city has applied to have the event costs covered. Emergency management officials were in Kelowna earlier this week to discuss the event-money reimbursement applications with city staff.

A report detailing the recovery costs and the planned application for reimbursement is set to go to council next Monday.

If the city’s application is approved, Kelowna could get as much as $8 million back in recovery associated costs.

