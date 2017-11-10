Joy-riders hitting local school fields

Two different fields in Lake Country and one in Vernon have been damaged due to vehicles

Vandals have hit the fields in Lake Country as well Vernon today, tearing up grass and causing damage.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle doing doughnuts in the snow at both George Elliot school as well as at Beasley Park in Lake Country.

Pictures were posted on the Lake Country – one community Facebook page of both events.

“Sad to see so much disrespect these days in Winfield,” wrote Lee-Ann Perkin.

“I don’t like the direction things are heading these days in our little community,” wrote Marnitz Kritzinger. “I guess it’s because it isn’t so little anymore.”

Some on the page said it was just kids out just joy-riding but others were concerned about the cost of repairing the fields.

“That’s terrible,” wrote Donna Wood. “Grass is probably ruined and taxpayers will have to fix it. This makes me so mad.”

“It’s just kids trying to have fun,” wrote Corey Caldwell. “Would you rather them drift on a field or on the streets where they can hit and kill someone.. it’s grass, it will grow back. It’s kids with a car. We were all once kids and did stupid stuff.”

There was also a report that the same thing happened to Marshal Fields in Vernon and the same thing has happened to a Kelowna school field this year as well.

