Maxine’s breakfast a family affair this year

For the first time in 19 years in Kelowna, Maxine’s sister celebrates drive thru with her

For 19 years Kelowna’s Maxine DeHart has been hosting one of the best charity fundraisers in Kelowna.

But until now, her sister Linda had never been to Kelowna to witness the fundraiser.

But this year was different as DeHart was able to have both of her sisters with her on Thursday at the 19th Annual Maxnie DeHart United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast.

DeHart was joined by sisters Linda Ferguson (breakfast rookie) as well as Tracy Nyboe (breakfast veteran) at the event, the first time the three had been together at it.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Ferguson. “I had no idea. People had so much fun. I couldn’t believe how everyone was in such a great mood. The people, the volunteers, even the pets!”

Together with a ton of friends—and her two sisters—DeHart’s Drive-Thru Breakfast was another smashing success, raising $45,500 for the Central Okanagan United Way.

“I thought it went exceptionally well,” said DeHart, who said she was exhausted when it was over. “The cars started coming at 5:15 a.m. and didn’t stop until 9:20 so the people are definitely liking the event. They opened their hearts and the wallets. I was concerned with the flooding and the disasters, even in other countries. But I think it worked out really well. People really gave for their community.”

“This is our 19th year,” said DeHart during the day. “They’ve all come en masse to get a bag and support me, I am so happy.”

While the breakfast is a lot of work, and DeHart noted she is 19 years older than when she started, you will see her running around in PJs once again in 2018.

“I want to make my 20th,” said DeHart. “Next year is the 20th and I am hoping I can make 20 years. Normally an event like this only lasts about seven years they tell me, so I have gone 19 and I hope to make 20. I think that is pretty damn good.”

