Snow has the fallen and that’s making people very frustrated. Credit: Carmen Weld.

Trees fall and power shuts off as storm rolls through Okanagan

Lots for clean-up crews to do as the storm wreaks havoc.

Winter has taken a few casualties as it rammed its way into the valley.

Complaints of trees down due to heavy ice have been popping up throughout Friday, as the cleanup of Thursday’s storm gets underway.

RELATED: HIGHWAYS SUFFER FROM SNOW

One Kelowna woman took this great video from Cornado Cresent as her tree fell.

Here our tree going down in this crazy snow/ice storm! 😳🌲☃️

A post shared by Wendy Andreesen (@wendyandreesen) on

The storm has also taken out power in some places, as well.

The lights went off for 2,098 homes in Kettle Valley at 5:18 a.m.

FortisBC does not list the cause of the outage or have an estimate of when the power will be restored at this time.

In Southeast Kelowna, it went dark at 12:18 a.m. for 1,474 homes after wet snow caused an outage. That outage has since been restored.

Meanwhile, the North Okanagan is plagued with dozens of small outages near Lavington, Lumby, North Westside and Enderby.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature
Next story
Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Just Posted

Big rig jackknifed on Highway 97

If you are heading to Vernon from Kelowna or Lake Country, traffic will be impacted

Trees fall and power shuts off as storm rolls through Okanagan

Lots for clean-up crews to do as the storm wreaks havoc.

Airport headaches continue Friday morning

More flights are delayed in and out of Kelowna International Airport

Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

Extreme weather shelter approved for Kelowna

With homeless shelters operating at full capacity in Kelowna, an emergency weather shelter will open

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Snow hits Vernon

Winter officially started Thursday, Nov. 2

Column: Watching and waiting in Silver Creek

Observer editor Tracy Hughes reflects on covering the police search at the Sagmoen farm

BC Liberal leader candidates to debate in Kelowna

Event set for Dec. 2 at Coast Capri Hotel.

Most Read