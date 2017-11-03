Trees fall and power shuts off as storm rolls through Okanagan

Lots for clean-up crews to do as the storm wreaks havoc.

Snow has the fallen and that’s making people very frustrated. Credit: Carmen Weld.

Winter has taken a few casualties as it rammed its way into the valley.

Complaints of trees down due to heavy ice have been popping up throughout Friday, as the cleanup of Thursday’s storm gets underway.

One Kelowna woman took this great video from Cornado Cresent as her tree fell.

Here our tree going down in this crazy snow/ice storm! 😳🌲☃️ A post shared by Wendy Andreesen (@wendyandreesen) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

The storm has also taken out power in some places, as well.

The lights went off for 2,098 homes in Kettle Valley at 5:18 a.m.

FortisBC does not list the cause of the outage or have an estimate of when the power will be restored at this time.

In Southeast Kelowna, it went dark at 12:18 a.m. for 1,474 homes after wet snow caused an outage. That outage has since been restored.

Meanwhile, the North Okanagan is plagued with dozens of small outages near Lavington, Lumby, North Westside and Enderby.

