What should replace the Bargain Shop?

We hit the streets to find out what you think the old Bargain Shop in Kelowna should become

The former Bargain Shop in downtown Kelowna has been bought by local developer the Mission Group.—contributed

It was announced this week that after seven years of vacancy, the former Bargain Shop has a new owner.

The Mission Group, one of the city’s leading developers, says it is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the city’s downtown area with the purchase of the 1.5 acre site on Bernard Avenue that used to house the former bargain store.

The sale of the property, located at in the 500-block of Bernard across from the Towne Centre Mall, was announced Monday. The building has stood vacant since 2010.

The Mission Group has not yet announced what it plans to do with the piece of property, so we hit the streets of Kelowna to ask you what your thoughts are.

What should replace the old Bargain Shop? Watch below.

