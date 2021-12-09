3 Kelowna restaurants in Top 100 Canada list

OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 Restaurants for 2021 is determined based on online reviews

Home Block at Cedar Creek Estate Winery is one of the Kelowna restaurants that made the top100 list (opentable.ca)

Three Kelowna restaurants made the list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2021.

OpenTable’s Top 100 list includes Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery, Waterfront Wines and Terrace Restaurant, and Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna.

“After more than a year of restrictions, diners are eager to experiment and make up for lost time,” said Matt Davis, Country Director, OpenTable Canada. “This user-generated list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada highlights restaurants that will help guide diners on their culinary adventures.”

OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in Canada list spotlights the best-reviewed dining experiences from coast to coast.

The list offers a comprehensive look at the year’s most highly rated dining spots selected from more than 540,000 verified diner reviews from restaurants across the country.

OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 Restaurants for 2021 in Canada is generated from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.

