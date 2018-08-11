A group of sheriffs hired in 2015 (BC Government Flickr)

3-year agreement for thousands of B.C. government workers

Deal covers staffing shortages for child-protection workers, deputy sheriffs, corrections officers

Thousands of British Columbia public service workers have ratified a three-year contract agreement giving them an annual 2 per cent wage increase.

The agreement covers workers who provide social, environmental and pubic safety services, as well as Liquor Distribution Branch employees and some of those who work at the BC Pension Corp.

The deal covers 26,500 workers and includes additional funds to help staffing shortages for child-protection workers, deputy sheriffs and corrections officers.

The government says in a news release that the contract also improves hiring and the process of classification so that the public service can respond to urgent government needs like accessible child care and affordable housing.

The B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says the contract was ratified by 62.7 per cent of those members who voted.

Union president Stephanie Smith says after 16 years of staff cuts and wage restraint, there is a lot of pent-up demand for positive change from the membership.

“We knew that we wouldn’t make up all the lost ground in one round of bargaining, but this agreement will provide a good foundation for us to build on.”

The latest contract means 91,000 public sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under the B.C. government’s sustainable management negotiating mandate.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blizzards support B.C. kids

Just Posted

Lake Country Special Olympian takes home silver

Shameera Rosal competed in the event, July 31 to Aug. 4 in Nova Scotia

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Emergency crews rush to scene of motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist sustained possible serious injuries following a crash on Highway 97… Continue reading

Cyclist collides with truck in Kelowna

A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries following a collision

West Kelowna Warriors BCHL hockey team sold

New ownership group included a former part-owner of the team, Kim Dobranski

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Wildfire crews focus efforts on north and south flanks of fire near Keremeos

Crews are currently assessing the size and behaviour of the Snowy Mountain wildfire

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Judge approves eviction of protesters from camp near pipeline construction site

Structures, shelters and vehicles must be removed from the site known as Camp Cloud within 48 hours

3-year agreement for thousands of B.C. government workers

Deal covers staffing shortages for child-protection workers, deputy sheriffs, corrections officers

Letter: Solution to cooling down hot dogs in parks

Convert Meikle Avenue beach access in Kelowna into a small off-leash dog park/beach.

Most Read

  • 3-year agreement for thousands of B.C. government workers

    Deal covers staffing shortages for child-protection workers, deputy sheriffs, corrections officers