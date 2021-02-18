40 over 40: Matt Stewart

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its Top 40 Over 40 program, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program and 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Matt Stewart is a community cultivator, ‘Den Mother’ and executive coach to entrepreneurs. After a diagnosis of leukemia, Matt left his coaching practice in Canada’s financial district and moved to the Okanagan. Originally from Hamilton, Ontario, Matt has been living here for four years now with his husband and 10-year-old dog.

His “YES, AND…” approach has been fostered and developed over the past 20 plus years from coaching, collaborating and advising senior leaders across North America in a variety of industries including: healthcare, global finance, major international sport events including the Olympics, Paralympics, Pan Am Games and film production. Matt co-facilitated thevolunteer leadership training sessions for the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games with Michael Pinball Clemons.

Matt’s leadership experience includes leading the Venue Specific and Job Specific training team for the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, where he was responsible for the development, on-boarding and training for the 50,000+ strong workforce. During the operational phase of the Winter Games (last four months), Matt was the Mobile Operations Supervisor for the City Based Venues – which was basically a fancy title for the leader of the cavalry. He had a team of 50 volunteers who had the responsibility to backfill any role, any time, at any of the venues in the city of Vancouver. If you watched Curling, Speed Skating (Short and Long), Figure Skating, Hockey, or the Opening and Closing Ceremonies – you may have seen him and his team in action.

Matt volunteers his time serving on the BC Cancer Foundation Committee for the 2020 Discovery Luncheon and is the Executive Director of the Not-for-Profit Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmakers (OSIF).

Most notably, Matt has given three international TEDx Talks. You can check them out here: https://www.ted.com/profiles/7280183

