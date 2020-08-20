40 Under 40: Assetou Coulibaly

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

A champion for women in the workforce, Tina Walczak has been a speaker at TEDxKelownaWomen 2018 and a founder of the Creative Career Formula.

Assetou Coulibaly was born in Mali and has travelled extensively.

In 2018, she made the move to Kelowna with a degree in sociology and began working in the financial sector.

Assetou noticed that she didn’t see other people of colour at professional networking events, even though she knew that the Okanagan has a diverse business community.

So she decided to start a not-for-profit called Societe Chiwara too help create an inclusive space for professionals in the community and provide a platform for people of colour.

Societe Chiwara’s goal is to start conversations and in doing so, strengthen not just the Black or minority community within the Central Okanagan, but the entire community. Assetou believes that that we can’t get better or promote a more inclusive community if the entire community isn’t involved. By addressing the lack of integration and minority representation in leadership roles, she amplifies minority voices.

In addition to her not-for-profit, Assetou’s professional experience in the Central Okanagan is focused around project management ensuring the efficiency and success of the organizations she works with.

Her career experience includes Refresh Financial, where she was in charge of driving strategy to address customer feedback and leading the implementation of technical tools to improve the company’s performance.

She now works with Accent Inns managing multiple projects across the organization.

As a young, black, female entrepreneur, Assetou draws on her experience to lead Societe Chiwara. She passionately believes that experiential and collaborate leadership can drive positive, meaningful change in our community. Assetou believes she can empower others into action by sharing her story and helping them feel confident to share their own.

A recent digital conversation that Societe Chiwara hosted around Black Lives Matter welcomed over 120 participants for a passionate, compassionate and emotional discussion.

This event was so well-received, there is a current push to expand Societe Chiwara as a chapter model that others across Canada have expressed an interest in starting up.

Assetou has a Bachelor’s Degree from Thompson Rivers University in Sociology.

While studying, Assetou was a part of various leadership programs.

She was one of the key members of the intercultural council and started the chapter of MUN (Model United Nations) in Kamloops and was honoured with the opportunity to be a part of TRU’s global campaign.

In addition to the requirements for her undergraduate degree, Asstou also received a TRU Global Competency Certificate.

This program recognizes knowledge, skills and attitudes of globally-minded citizens.

The Global Competency Program fueled the fire for her advocacy work that is creating positive change within British Columbia.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City-centre businesses mount slower recovery than rural areas, CFIB says

Just Posted

UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Two small wildfires spotted west of Graystokes

Seven personnel are currently working in the area, assisted by one helicopter

Hundreds to endure another sleepless night as Penticton wildfire continues to grow

Mount Christie fire roughly 1,400 hectares in size as crews work to gain control of blaze

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

Witnesses report new wildfire sighting in Penticton

Multiple residents have witnessed smoke billowing near Sendero Canyon and Ridgedale

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

Man wanted by police has links to Armstrong and lengthy court record

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Police locate parent of young child found alone on rural North Okanagan road

Ambulance personnel called in to assess condition of child and parent

One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

One person was killed Wednesday (Aug.19) in a crash on Highway 3… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

Most Read