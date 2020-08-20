40 Under 40: Darren Kautz

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

Darren Kautz graduated from the University of Calgary with a law degree in 2007.

He then articled and practiced law briefly in Alberta.

Darren’s wife’s family is one of the early farming families in Rutland and she encouraged him to look for employment in the Okanagan.

Growing up in a family of ranchers in eastern Alberta, the move to B.C. was different, but the beauty and lifestyle that the Okanagan affords its residents was too hard to pass up.

Darren and his wife purchased an acreage in Oyama which gave the couple the country lifestyle they wanted yet close to the city.

Upon moving to the Okanagan, Darren joined Nixon Wenger LLP in Vernon in September 2008 and worked as an associate until 2015.

In 2016, he ventured out to become associate counsel in Kelowna to focus his legal practice and devout more time to his two sons and be a volunteer parent.

In 2020, Darren made partner with one of the oldest law firms in the Okanagan, FH&P Lawyers LLP.