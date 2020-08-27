40 Under 40: Ester Pike

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

Ester Pike moved to the Okanagan from Vancouver at the age of 16.

Starting in a general customer service role at a recycling facility, Ester worked through various positions in the company until she got her first management role. Through that initial experience of climbing the rungs of the business “hierarchy” for six years in a single company, she learned the importance of dedication, perseverance, and authenticity in work regardless of what role you hold.

After experiencing first-hand the critical services of a local charitable organization, Ester decided to make a career shift from for-profit to the non-profit sector. She felt reassurance and pride in knowing that her work was dedicated to supporting those in need in our local community and helping the economy thrive.

Over time, through post-secondary and volunteer experience, she began taking on roles that better utilized her experience and education, which has resulted in her current work with the Kelowna Women’s Shelter as the resource development coordinator.

Ester’s passion for volunteering and non-profit work began after her family was personally helped after their apartment building caught fire in 2013.

Ester’s family was essentially left homeless and, were it not for the wonderful volunteers from the local Red Cross, they would not have found new housing.

It was in that moment that she decided to give back and focus on helping non-profits like the CRC thrive.

Ester went on to volunteer in several roles, including being the community connector for the South Okanagan and a member of the human resources team for emergency relief during the Fort McMurray fires and Syrian refugee crisis.

Ester completed a Bachelor of Science degree with honours from the University of Derby, UK in Psychology and a MSc. with merit in Occupational Psychology from the University of Leicester, UK. Esther also has her cognitive behavioral therapist (Level 5) and her human resource management certification (HRPA).

Ester has received many other recognitions, such as the Leicester University Award recipient for excellence in career application, Certificate of Merit for outstanding service from the Canadian Red Cross and a Letter of Acknowledgment from the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for HR support during the Syrian refugee crisis.

